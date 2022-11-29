TD Wrestler Aiden Marx

The Dalles senior Aiden Marx will try bring experience and leadership to a younger Riverhawk wrestling program.

 CGN photo/file

A large 26-member The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team opens the 2022-23 season Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Dennis Radford Memorial Triad at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

The Hood River Valley High Eagles and the Pendleton High Buckaroos will also compete in the meet.