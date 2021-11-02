The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team is peaking at the right time of the year — and just in time for the playoffs.
The Hawks, undefeated in their past six Intermountain Conference games, qualified for the Class 5A state playoffs for a third straight year after a win and a tie this past week.
The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Jesus Granados, will meet the No. 1 ranked La Salle Prep High Falcons (12-1-1) in a first-round state playoff game Wednesday at 7 p.m. at La Salle High School in Milwaukie. The defending state champion (2019) Falcons won the Northwest Oregon Conference championship with a 4-0-1 record. La Salle beat The Dalles 5-0 in a 2019 first-round playoff game on its way to winning the championship.
“I’m thrilled that we’re in the playoffs, but I’m not very happy about the fact that we also have three starters that have injuries,” said Granados. “We’re hoping that we’ll get a couple of players back for the playoffs, but at this point we’re unsure about the extent of their injuries. We will have midfielder Daniel Cantolan back for the playoffs, so that will be nice because he didn’t play against Hood River, since he was recovering from an injury.”
The No. 18-ranked Hawks (5-2-3 IMC, 6-4-4 overall) clinched a playoff berth following a 2-1 win over the Redmond High Panthers (5-5 IMC, 5-9 overall) Oct. 26 at Redmond High School. The Hawks took third place in the six-team IMC; the top-three squads advanced to state. “It was a well fought game,” said Granados. “Redmond stood their ground, especially since it was their senior night, but we dominated the game.”
The Dalles took a 1-0 lead when sophomore forward Jaden Bullard scored a goal to help the Hawks to a 1-0 halftime lead. Redmond responded a couple minutes into the second half and knotted it 1-1. Freshman Hulises Najera, who leads the Dalles in scoring with 22 goals, scored a few minutes later to put The Dalles up 2-1. Hawks sophomore goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado had five key saves to help The Dalles maintain its one-goal advantage and hang on for the win.
The Hawks followed the Redmond win with a 3-3 tie versus the No. 7-ranked IMC Champion Hood River Valley High Eagles (8-0-2 IMC, 10-1-3 overall) in their final regular season game on Senior Night Oct. 28 at the Wahtonka campus on Sid White Field.
“A tie is always good against Hood River, but we made two mistakes that prevented us from getting a win,” said Granados. “Our keeper (Alvarado) dived to make an easy save, but the ball just slipped out of his hands and just rolled into the goal. He’s been playing with a hip injury though the last couple of games and he’s been playing and just toughing it out. He always makes some really great saves in every game.”
Hood River meets the No. 10 ranked Woodburn Bulldogs (8-5) in a 6 p.m. first-round state playoff game Wednesday at Hood River Valley High’s Henderson Community Stadium. It marks the 11th consecutive year that the Eagles have advanced to the state playoffs. Woodburn took third place in the Mid-Willamette Conference with a 6-3 record.
The Dalles came out and played strong, while inspired by the Senior Night festivities honoring the senior trio of midfiedler Harry Proctor and defenders Alex Wood and Tristan Bass. Proctor suffered an injury just three minutes into the game and was unable to play thereafter.
“It was beautiful weather, and everything was perfect, so I couldn’t have asked for a better time and a better game,” said Bass, a defender. “I thought we had the advantage at times, and I really think we could’ve won the game. It was an evenly played game and they (Eagles) had good movement, but I think we had better intensity and energy, and I think that we brought everything here tonight. I’m so happy that we’re in the playoffs, which is just awesome, and it feels great.”
Hood River came back and knotted it 1-1 in the 22nd minute when sophomore forward Edgar Lachino blasted a shot from 20 yards that soared into the net past the outstretched hands of a leaping Alvarado. The Eagles then took a 2-1 lead three minutes later when junior midfielder Kiernan Chown scored a goal on an amazing shot from 33 yards. It appeared momentarily that Alvarado made a save, but the ball slipped out of his hands and into the goal.
“It was a hard-fought game, and we were hoping for the win, but at least we got a tie,” said Lachino, who has scored a total of 12 goals and has five assists. “I had some other shots, too, but I was unlucky. I feel a little nervous about the playoffs, but we’ll do the best we can and hopefully we can make it to the finals.”
The Dalles tied the HRV match 2-2 in the 29th minute, setting up a halftime deadlock. The score came after an Eagle foul. Najera’s free kick from 20 yards hit the left goalpost, ricocheted away, and Rodriguez gained control and converted from 10 yards for his third goal this fall.
The Eagles, guided by 12th-year Coach Jaime Rivera, tied the match for the third time with 15 minutes left when the Hawks were whistled for a foul in the box. Hood River sophomore midfielder Oscar Afalos then booted in a 12-yard penalty kick, making it 3-3 to conclude the scoring. The Gorge rivals also played to a deadlock in their last matchup, a 2-2 tie Oct. 7 at Hood River Valley High School.
“For the last three or four years, these rivalry games have been really tough ones for us,” said Rivera, who guided HRV to state titles in 2014 and 2015. “Coming out here and trying to win away from home is always tough. It’s not easy to do that and it’s always a little harder to win when you’re out on the road. Nothing but kudos to them (Hawks), but I still like my team a little better.”
