The Dalles and Hood River Valley softball teams, which were neck-and-neck this season in the race for third place in the Intermountain Conference, had a similar finish on the all-league listings.
Each team landed five players on the all-conference teams, voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Dalles, which finished in third place and advanced to the Class 5A state playoffs (see related story this issue), had three players on the first team: Sophomore catcher Zoe LeBreton; frosh outfielder Despina Seufalemua; and junior pitcher Kennedy Abbas. Two Riverhawk players were voted to the second team: Frosh infielder Maddie Brock and junior outfielder Ella Smith.
Hood River, which finished two games behind The Dalles in fourth place, was represented on the first team by senior outfielder Bella Moore and senior utility player Reese Leiblein. The Eagles’ 1-2 pitching duo, frosh Grace Rowan and senior Kyra Davis, was selected to the second team. Sophomore Marina Castaneda was chosen honorable mention.
League champion Pendleton and runner-up Ridgeview had co-players of the year: Pendleton’s Chloe Taber and Ridgeview’s Teeghan Reams. Pendleton’s Sauren Garton was pitcher of the year and Buckaroos’ Coach Tim Cary was voted the top IMC coach for 2022.
