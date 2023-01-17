The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-3) captured their third straight girls basketball win Jan. 13, 58-49, over visiting North Marion.
The home victory at Kurtz Gym came three days after The Dalles won its third successive road game, 47-37 at Stayton (7-6). That victory was the Riverhawks’ second win over a team with a winning record this season.
“They’re having fun right now and they’re picking it up and looking to push it and run and they’re starting to click together,” said The Dalles Coach Darcey Hodges. “They were moving well in our zone, and they were flying around and getting to where they needed to be defensively, so that was fun to watch.
“It was fun to see our bench kind of getting excited and jumping up and down and clapping. That’s what it’s all about with everyone getting involved in the game.”
After four lead changes at the outset of the North Marion contest, the Riverhawks jumped in front 7-6 when sophomore post Sydney Newby (21 points) sank a free throw with 4:27 left in the first quarter. The Riverhawks never trailed again. A steal and breakaway layup by senior guard Lily Schatz capped an 8-0 run that lifted The Dalles in front 14-6.
Sophomore post Laci Hoylman (seven points) sank an outside jumper and senior guard Natasha Muzechenko added a free throw to help The Dalles take a 17-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Riverhawks came out with a strong offensive surge early in the second quarter as Hoylman, Newby and senior guard Veronica Robledo scored in a 9-1 run, putting The Dalles up, 26-9. Hoylman’s 13-foot outside jumper helped the Riverhawks build a 30-13 halftime advantage.
“We had so much fun tonight and it was nice with our fans helping us bring the energy level up,” said Newby. “It really makes the game more fun for the players with having the big hometown crowd support. At this point of the season, if we continue playing like we have been, then I think we’ll improve and get better and make it to the playoffs at the end of the regular season and that’s our goal.”
Early in the third quarter, the Riverhawks took their largest lead of the game, 39-16, on sharpshooting junior guard Zoe LeBreton’s three-point field goal. She finished with 17 points, after scoring a season-high 24 against Stayton.
“We’ve been doing really good, and we love having the support of our community like we had here tonight with one of the biggest crowds of the season,” said LeBreton, who sank two three-pointers in the game. “It felt good to make a couple of three-pointers.”
The Riverhawks reserves played a majority of the fourth quarter and North Marion was able to trim the margin to single digits. The 58 points marked a season high for The Dalles.
The Riverhawks were hoping to extend their win streak to four when they opened their 10-game Tri-Valley Conference schedule Tuesday at home versus the Crook County High Cowgirls (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles plays Friday at the Estacada High Rangers (5-6) in a 6:30 p.m. TVC matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.