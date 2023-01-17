The Dalles girls basketball versus North Marion

The Dalles sophomore Sydney Newby (14) sets her feet before going up for two points during Friday’s home game against North Marion. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks (6-3) captured their third straight girls basketball win Jan. 13, 58-49, over visiting North Marion.

The home victory at Kurtz Gym came three days after The Dalles won its third successive road game, 47-37 at Stayton (7-6). That victory was the Riverhawks’ second win over a team with a winning record this season.