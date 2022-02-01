The Oregon high school swimming state championships Feb. 18-19 will not include preliminaries one day and finals the next.
The Class 5A meet Feb. 18 will be held with a timed final format at Tualatin Hills Swim Center in Beaverton.
The change in the meet will not affect how local teams prepare. “The decision … will not affect how I prepare our team,” Hood River Coach Shelly Rawding said. “Our swimmers will still compete prelims/finals at our district meet so we will continue to prepare as we have been.”
The Intermountain Conference district meet is Feb. 12 in Hood River.
