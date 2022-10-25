The No. 11-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides won their first Class 1A Big Sky League Volleyball District Championship since 2018 on Oct. 22 at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

The Redsides (14-0 league, 22-6 overall), guided by Coach Susie Miles, won a 10 a.m. district semifinal match 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 over the Sherman County High Huskies (11-3 league, 18-5 overall). The Redsides followed by winning the district title with a 3-0 victory over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 19-5 overall).