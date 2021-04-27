Baseball
Tuesday, April 27: Hood River at Ridgeview; Pendleton at The Dalles; Dufur at Lyle; Pendleton JV at Sherman
Saturday, May 1: The Dalles at Pendleton (DH); Ridgeview at Hood River; Bend at Hood River; Umatilla at Dufur; Sherman at Heppner
Tuesday, May 4: Redmond at Hood River; Crook County at The Dalles; Sherman at Dufur
Wednesday, May 5: The Dalles at Redmond
Boys golf
Thursday, April 29: Hood River at Heppner
Monday, May 3: Ridgeview at Hood River, Indian Creek
Girls golf
Monday, May 3: Hood River at Pendleton, Wildhorse
Girls lacrosse
Tuesday, April 27: Cleveland at Hood River
Tuesday, May 4: Grant at Hood River
Boys lacrosse
Wednesday, April 28: Lincoln at Hood River
Friday, April 30: Hood River at OES, Portland
Softball
Tuesday, April 27; The Dalles at Pendleton (DH); Ridgeview at Hood River
Wednesday, April 28: Hood River at Gresham
Friday, April 30: Hood River at Ridgeview; Hood River vs. Bend (at Ridgeview); Pendleton at The Dalles (DH)
Tuesday, May 4: The Dalles at Crook County
Boys Tennis
Wednesday, April 28: Ridgeview at Hood River
Monday, May 3, Crook County at Hood River
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, April 28: Hood River at Ridgeview
Monday, May 3: Hood River at Crook County
Track and Field
Thursday, April 29: Hood River at Crook County
Friday, April 30: Columbia at District IV Championship, at Seton Catholic; The Dalles at Pendleton
Saturday, May 1: The Dalles at Sherwood; Horizon at Condon; Dufur, Trout Lake, Glenwood, South Wasco, Glenwood at Sherman
Wednesday, May 5: Crook County at The Dalles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.