Hood River Valley improved to 3-1 this young girls basketball season with two non-league wins last week.
The Eagles fought off a late Gresham run and held for a 47-46 win over the host Gophers on Dec. 7. Four days later Coach Steve Noteboom’s team led from start to finish in a 49-31 home win over St. Helens.
Hood River was again led by Marina Castaneda who scored 44 points over the two games. Castaneda took control late against Gresham (0-4) after the Gophers had come from behind to take the lead. The Eagles seemed in command most of the contest, but a fourth-quarter Gresham run gave it a two-point advantage with three minutes remaining. That’s when Castaneda went to work.
The sophomore forward scored six of her game-high 21 points in the fourth period, including two of two free throws. Steady senior Emma Kroll hit a big shot in the final quarter to go along with her five rebounds.
“We had the lead most of the game,” Noteboom said. “They made a run in the fourth quarter.”
Senior Reese Leiblein scored eight points and had seven rebounds for HRV, and sophomore teammate Ryann Rosselle added six rebounds.
“We were in control most of the game,” Noteboom said. “We had some defensive lapses in the fourth quarter which allowed them to get easy baskets and the lead.
“I was pleased how we kept fighting and found a way to win.”
Things were much more comfortable against St. Helens (1-2), as HRV jumped in front 12-4 after one quarter and 30-11 by halftime. Noteboom said Leiblein had her best game of the year. She was 3-for-6 from the field with one 3-pointer, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line for 11 points. Leiblein added nine rebounds, three steals, and one turnover.
“She was the model of efficiency,” Noteboom said.
Castaneda led HRV in scoring with 23 points and added eight rebounds. “She has been our most versatile scorer,” Noteboom said. “She can post up, drive to the basket or step out and hit the 3-pointer.”
Sophomore forward Abby Schrankel hit two 3-pointers for HRV in the “total team effort,” Noteboom said. “All 12 players got playing time and contributed to the win.”
Hood River was scheduled to play Dec. 14 at unbeaten Woodburn, and the Eagles host winless Parkrose on Dec. 15.
