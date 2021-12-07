Experienced Ranger basketball girls win opener
The Dufur High Rangers had an impressive start to their Class 1A girls basketball season with a 51-25 home win over the Powder Valley High Badgers Dec. 4 at Dufur High School. The Rangers, guided by Coach Nathan Morris, led from start-to-finish in the non-league contest against the Badgers (0-2).
“I was really pleased with how well we executed and how well we played top to bottom with all 12 of our girls having lots of playing time,” said Morris. “They all played their roles very, very well and that’s exciting to see in our first game ... It’s nice to have Brooke Beachamp back on our team, because she’s a very good player.”
A much more experienced Dufur squad with 10 seniors simply outplayed a Badger team that has only one senior. Dufur’s Abby Beal (seven points), Beachamp (14 points), Jadyn Fargher (four points), Hannah Kortge (two points) and sophomore Hayley Peterson (12 points) scored baskets early in the contest to help the Rangers build a 16-6 lead after one quarter. “I didn’t play in the spring season and so the last time I played on our team was my sophomore year before the pandemic started,” said Beachamp. “I’m very glad to be back on the team and I just love playing with all these girls. ”
Dufur’s next contest is Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. versus the Class 5A The Dalles High Riverhawks (0-1) at Kurtz Gym in The Dalles. It will be a homecoming experience for Morris, who guided the Riverhawk boys basketball team from 2015-2019.
Dufur travels to Eastern Oregon to compete in a tournament at Powder Valley High School Dec. 10-11. The Rangers play the Imbler Panthers (0-2) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a 10:30 a.m. contest against the Prairie City Panthers (1-0).
South Wasco loses first two
The South Wasco County High Redsides had a tough start to the Class 1A girls basketball season as they lost two straight non-league road games. The Redsides lost their Dec. 3 season opener 38-34 to the Wallowa High Cougars (1-2) at Wallowa High School and then they lost another close game, 51-48, to the Joseph High Eagles (1-1) Dec. 4 at Joseph High School.
The Redsides (0-2) were hoping to get their first win Tuesday on the road versus the Class 3A Irrigon Knights (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Redsides will compete in the four-team John Howey Memorial Tournament Dec. 10-11 at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.
South Wasco meets the Dayville/Monument Tigers Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. matchup Saturday against a yet-to-be determined opponent. The other teams competing in the tourney include the Central Christian High Tigers and the Cove High Leopards. South Wasco meets Dayville/Monument again Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Dayville High School.
Sherman gets a split
The Sherman High Huskies got a split in their Class 1A girls basketball season opening tournament at Sherman High in Moro Dec. 3-4. The Huskies lost a close non-league game, 39-33, to the Pilot Rock High Rockets (3-0) Friday. The Huskies, guided by Coach Doug Martin, bounced back with an impressive performance with a non-league 58-52 home win over the Class 2A Mannahouse Christian Academy High Lions (0-2) Dec. 4.
“We played really well in the first half versus Pilot Rock and we led 20-19 at halftime,” said Martin. “It was a back-and-forth game in the second half and we just ran out gas a little bit towards the end of the game. We were unable to practice for one week because of COVID protocols, so that was a real setback for us.”
Sherman junior Natalie Martin (Doug’s daughter) led Sherman in scoring against the Rockets with 11 points. Seniors Allie Marker and Cali Johnson both scored six points for Sherman. In the game versus Mannahouse, Martin again led Sherman in scoring with 20 points, Marker had 16, Johnson scored 12 and junior Caitlyn Jauken had six.
“We dominated early in the game versus Mannahouse and we led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter,” said Martin. “We were ahead 27-15 at halftime, then they (Lions) kind of came back in the third and fourth quarters. I did let some other kids play in the second half that don’t normally get lots of playing time, too.”
The Huskies’ next game is Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. versus the Elgin High Huskies (0-1) at Elgin High School. Sherman then returns home for a 6 p.m. matchup Dec. 14 against the Damascus Christian High Eagles (2-0).
Other Big Sky teams
Hood River’s Horizon Christian Hawks played their season opener Tuesday at home versus the St. Stephen’s Academy High Archers (result was after the printed edition deadline). Horizon is hosting the four-team Hawk Invitational Tournament Dec. 10-11. The Hawks meet the Wallowa High Cougars (1-2) Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. contest Saturday against Open Door Christian Academy (1-0).
The Trout Lake High Mustangs are also competing in the Hawk Tournament. The Mustangs had an undefeated record during the short spring season that concluded in June with a 9-0 mark. The Mustangs were hoping to extend their win streak to 10 games overlapping two seasons when they played their season opener Monday at home against the Condon High Blue Devils (result was after the printed edition deadline). Trout Lake meets Open Door (1-2) Friday at 3 p.m. at Horizon High, followed by a 1 p.m. game Saturday vs. Wallowa (1-2).
Other Big Sky League teams that played season openers included the Bickleton High Pirates and the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars. Bickleton won 50-31 over Lyle/Wishram Dec. 3 at Lyle High School. Bickleton’s next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. versus the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals at Glenwood. The Cougars next game is Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Stevenson High School.
The Vandals are competing in the four-team Arlington Snowball Tournament Dec. 10-11 at Arlington High School. Klickitat/Glenwood meets the Ione/Arlington Cardinals Friday at 6 p.m., followed by an 11 a.m. game Saturday against the Four Rivers High Falcons.
