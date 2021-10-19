The shorthanded Dalles High Riverhawks football team faced another strong opponent on the road in Central Oregon in a Class 5A Special District 1 matchup Friday against the No. 13 ranked Ridgeview Ravens.
The Ravens (3-1 SD1, 6-1 overall) showed they were worthy of their high recognition in the OSAA rankings, as they beat the Riverhawks, 49-12, in Redmond.
It was the third straight loss for the The Dalles (1-3 SD1, 1-4 overall), which plays the Parkrose Broncos (1-4 SD1, 1-7 overall) in its next game Friday at 6 p.m. at Parkrose High School in Portland. The Hawks will be seeking to win their second game of the season against struggling Parkrose, which has been outscored in total points by an overall margin of 312-47. The Broncos’ lone win was by forfeit against the La Salle Prep Falcons (0-5 SD1, 0-7 overall) on Sept. 17.
The Dalles, guided by Coach Lynn Helyer, played tough defense in the first quarter against Ridgeview, trailing just 7-0 after the first 12 minutes of action. Ridgeview then exploded for 28 points in the second to take a 35-0 halftime lead.
“It was a rough one against Ridgeview, which is decent team, but we gave it away and we just didn’t come ready to play,” said Helyer. “We only had 21 players, because of injuries and some other stuff. We’ll see what we can do against Parkrose next week and hopefully we’ll be able to get a win. We just need to have these guys get off the bus and be excited to play.”
After Ridgeview built a 42-0 lead at the end of the third quarter, The Dalles responded by erasing the goose egg on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Riverhawk senior quarterback Jaxon Pullen scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 42-6 midway through the quarter. On the Hawks’ ensuing possession, Pullen did it again, as he capped a four-play, 77-yard scoring drive with a 73-yard TD run, making it 42-12. Ridgeview added a score near the end of the game for the final margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.