The Dalles High cross country team swept the boys and girls team championships at the annual Bridgette Nelson invite at Sororis Park on a sunny Friday afternoon in The Dalles.
Junior Juan Diego Contreras added an individual title, as well, for the Riverhawk boys.
The Dalles boys bested five other scoring teams, while the girls had just one full team to contend with, enroute to their title.
The Riverhawk boys finished 1-3-5-6-10 on the hilly 5,000-meter Sororis course. Contreras pulled away from Heppner’s Trevor Nichols, clocking 17 minutes, 2 seconds. Nichols, a junior, was second at 17:24, a half minute ahead of The Dalles sophomore Leo Lemann. Egan Ziegenhagen (fifth), Conor Blair (sixth) and Vincent Ziegenhagen (10th) completed team scoring for the Riverhawks.
Heppner and Pendleton tied for second in the boys team race with 74 points apiece.
The Dalles and Pendleton were the lone girls teams with five finishing runners. The Riverhawks scored 20 points while Pendleton had 37. Frosh Alaina Casady was the top runner for The Dalles, finishing third in 23 minutes. Teammate Caitie Wring was fifth in 23:20 and she helped pull along teammates Fiona Dunlap (10th), Lucy Booth (15th) and Gabrielle Kahler (18th).
St. Helens senior Hannah Hayduk won the girls race in 22:20, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Hannah MacDuffee of Madras.
The Dalles returns to competitive racing Friday at the Flat & Fast Invitational at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville. More than 25 schools are signed up to compete in the meet.
