The Dalles High Riverhawks and the Hood River Valley High Eagles competed in the Intermountain Conference Class 5A Girls District Tournament May 2 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville and The Dalles sophomore Katelyn Vassar and HRV’s Sierra Muenzer had strong performances.
Both squads played in the regional tournament May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland (result was after the printed edition deadline). The top four players who were not on the first-place team at the regional earned an individual state tourney berth. The Eagles and Hawks were both hoping to earn at least one or two of the spots for their players to compete at the state tournament May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf Resort in Creswell.
At district, Vassar shot 104 to take seventh place out of 38 golfers and Muenzer shot a personal-best score of 112. Hawks sophomore Nellie Wilkinson shot 122 and junior Paige Compton shot 156. The Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Nate Timmons, were not eligible for a team score because they have three players. Vassar and Wilkinson were both hoping to shoot in the 90s at regionals, which would probably help them earn a state berth.
“Katelyn and Nellie both have a pretty good shot at earning an individual state qualifying berth and that’s what we’re hoping they can do,” said Timmons. “Everyone struggled in Prineville because it was very windy, and the greens were some of the fastest ones that we’ve seen all year. There was a lot of water hazards on almost every hole, too, with some ponds and creeks on the course. I think it was a good experience for them. They didn’t play terrible, but they didn’t have their best rounds of the season.”
Vassar’s personal-best score this year is a 94, which she had April 25 at The Dalles Country Club. Wilkinson shot a personal-best score of 92 April 5 at the Prineville Golf and Country Club’s nine-hole course.
For HRV, junior Maysie Kern shot a 120 for 17th place, Kristen Fox shot 135, Sierra Lavoie shot 141 and Piper Lawson shot 145. Elizabeth Richardson of the Redmond High Panthers earned the medalist honor with an 87 and she also won the individual IMC District Championship.
Vassar took fifth place in the final IMC individual standings with 45 points. Muenzer took 14th place with nine points and Kern was 15th with eight points. The Crook County High Cowgirls took first place in team scores with 407 and they won the IMC district title. Ridgeview was second (431), followed by Redmond (436), Pendleton (474) and Hood River (508).
