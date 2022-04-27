Playing for the first time in two weeks, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team took second place in the six-team Class 5A Intermountain Conference tournament April 18 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, had a score of 369, just 10 strokes behind the first place Crook County High Cowboys at 359. It was their fifth event this year and the Hawks have finished in third place or better in every tournament they’ve entered. The Hawks were unable to play April 11 because a tourney in Pendleton was canceled because of snow.
“Crook County is in the driver’s seat now for getting the No. 1 seed in the conference,” said Telles. “We’re focusing now on finishing the season strong and getting ready for the regional tournament (May 9-10 in Portland).”
The Redmond High Panthers took third at 393, followed by the Ridgeview High Ravens (400), the Hood River Valley High Eagles (446) and the Pendleton High Buckaroos (450).
Playing in difficult weather conditions with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, The Dalles junior Joe Codding led the five-member Hawks golf squad with an 86 (third place overall individually). Junior Kenneth Miller shot a 90 for sixth place; junior Keeler Lawson shot 94; and brothers Chase Sam and Connor Sam each shot 99. For Connor Sam, a sophomore, his score was a personal best.
“The funny thing was that Chase and Connor had identical scores on both the front nine (53) and also on the back nine (46), which was really cool,” said Telles. “We had pretty good scores considering that we had to play in winds that were really howling and blowing strong all day during the tournament.”
Crook County’s Palmer Smith earned medalist honors with an 83 and teammate Alex Iverson shot 84.
The Hawks were scheduled to play in their sixth event Monday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. The Dalles will travel on Wednesday to a tourney at Tetherow Resort Golf Course in Bend.
