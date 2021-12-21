For the first time in many seasons, Hood River Valley’s baseball program will have a new head coach. Max Reitz has been hired as the baseball coach at HRV, replacing Erich Harjo.
Reitz is a former college baseball player, first at Butler County Community College in Kansas, and then two years as the starting second baseman at University of Kentucky.
Harjo coached Hood River Valley to the Class 5A state championship in 2015 and to a runner-up finish in 2016.
