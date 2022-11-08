Playing in the first-ever OSAA Class 1A 6-man football state playoffs, the No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (8-1) recorded a 46-12 win over the Elkton High Elks (7-3) in the Nov. 5 quarterfinal.

The Special District 1 (SD1) co-champion Redsides (with Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler), are guided by head coach Mike Waine and assistant coach Michael Carter. They’ll play the No. 2-ranked SD2 North Division Champion Triangle Lake Lakers (9-0) at noon on Saturday at Wilsonville High School. The Lakers advanced to the semifinals with a 52-26 win over Prairie City (6-3).