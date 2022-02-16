The South Wasco County Redsides will continue their successful season, as they won a Big Sky League Class 1A girls basketball playoff game Tuesday, 49-44, over visiting Condon.
The Dufur High Rangers’ season ended when they lost on the road, 63-35, to the Echo High Cougars.
The Redsides (9-1 Big Sky, 15-6 overall) advanced to the semifinals with the come-from-behind win. The No. 19 ranked Redsides, guided by Coach Carly Johnson, will play the No. 11-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (7-1 Big Sky, 14-4) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Arlington High School. The winner advances to Saturday’s Big Sky championship game and also clinches a spot in the 24-team OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 23. The loser will play in Saturday’s third place district playoff game that determines the third Big Sky team that qualifies for state.
“It was an intense game,” said Johnson. “I couldn’t be more proud of the resilience of these girls and how tough they are fighting through obstacles. They are an amazing group of girls. I’m excited that we get to keep moving forward into districts.”
The Redsides trailed 15-8 after one quarter. South Wasco then outscored Condon 18-6 in the second to take a 26-21 halftime lead. Echo responded and came back to trim the Redsides’ lead to just one point at 34-33 at the end of the third.
The Redsides then overcame a Blue Devil four-point lead with only 30 seconds left in the game. Julie Hull (nine points) drove to the hoop, scored, was fouled and she sank a free throw for a three-point play, trimming Condon’s lead 44-43.
Sadie McCoy then made two solid defensive plays with steals on back-to-back Condon possessions. McCoy’s steal and layup put the Redsides up, 45-44. McCoy got another steal on an inbounds play, was fouled, and sank two from the line for 47-44 lead. The Redsides then forced a Blue Devil turnover and McCoy was fouled again and she sank two more for the final 49-44 margin. Kylie Iverson led the Redsides in scoring with 19 points.
With its win over Dufur, No. 10-ranked Echo (7-1 Big Sky, 15-4 advances to the semifinals and will play the No. 8-ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (6-1 Big Sky, 10-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Trout Lake High School. The winner earns a Big Sky championship game berth on Saturday and also qualifies for state. The loser advances to Saturday’s third place game that determines the Big Sky League’s third state qualifying berth.
