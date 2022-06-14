Following a three-month-long OSAA Class 5A season on The Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team, the players are back on the field competing again just three weeks after the conclusion of the season on May 17.
Nearly every member of the The Dalles High Riverhawk squad, along with players from other area schools, are playing summer league baseball on the Hattenhauer Distributing-sponsored Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion team.
The Hustlers’ 23-man roster includes 14 members from The Dalles High along with players from high schools in Dufur, Goldendale, Sherman County, Condon, and Hood River. The talented and experienced squad consists of six seniors-to-be and four Class of 2022 graduates, including Class 2A/1A Player-of-the-Year Isaac Anthony of Dufur.
The pitching duo of Anthony and incoming The Dalles High senior Riley Brock combined for 12 strikeouts while throwing a no-hitter in the Hustlers’ season-opening, 7-1, win June 8 at Sherwood. The Hustlers scored five runs on a two-out rally in the first inning to take control early and they added a run in the fourth and one in the seventh for the final margin.
“After our semifinal playoff game (a 4-3 loss to Umpqua Valley Christian May 31), I was surprised to find out that I won the all-state first team award (pitcher) because it was before the championship game, which was kind of unusual,” said Anthony, who contributed to the Hustlers’ eight-hit offense by going 1-for-3 with an RBI. “It was pretty exciting to win the player-of-the-year award, too.
“I don’t really show my emotions that much, but it was nice receiving those two awards. I’m glad to be playing my final year on the Hustlers and we definitely have lots of potential to have a successful season.”
Anthony started on the mound at Sherwood and pitched the first four innings; Brock pitched the final three. He also was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Goldendale High’s Garrett Peters was 1-for-2 with a team-high two RBI.
“We’ve had a good start to the season, and we just have to build on it and keep it rolling,” said Brock. “We have a lot more guys on this team than we had at the high school. We should be able to make it to the playoffs for sure with so many more guys who will definitely help us a lot. It felt good to get a no-hitter and it was nice to come in and not blow it even though I lost the shutout for us. I’m really looking forward to the season and we should enjoy lots of success and go to the playoffs for sure.”
The Hustlers, guided by first-year Coach Pat Clark, continued their momentum in their opening home game of the season June 9, winning 9-1 over Hood River Valley’s junior varsity at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
“You can’t draw up a better start to the season,” said Clark. “Pitching sets the tone and with Isaac coming out and doing what he did for four innings and Riley coming in and shutting the door is what we want every game. I thought we were opportunistic with our bats. We had good baserunning and we took advantage of a Sherwood error to score some runs. That’s what you have to do when they give you an opportunity. When you pitch well and play good defense, that’s how you win.”
Against Hood River, starter Avery Schwartz and relievers Sam Shaver and Peters combined for a one-hitter and 15 strikeouts. The Goldendale High duo of Cameron Groves (1-for-3, two RBI) and Ryker Hanning (1-for-3, RBI) helped lead the Hustler seven-hit offense.
“With this group of guys, we certainly have a lot of talent on our summer league team,” said Clark, a 2006 The Dalles High graduate. “I think the key with these guys is coming together as a team and finding a way to play for each other in addition to sacrificing a little bit because we have lots of kids who are all capable of being in the starting lineup. Being able to accept your role even when you’re not in there and doing what you can to help the team win is just a huge asset.
“I love these boys; I can’t get enough of them and they’re a fun group. We’re trying to build the program back to where we have enough players to have two summer teams.”
Clark applied for the vacant The Dalles High baseball head coaching position. He was an assistant Hustler coach in 2012 and 2013. He then moved to Marion County, and he was the head baseball coach at Jefferson High School south of Salem from 2014-2021. Clark returned to The Dalles last year and took a job as a high school PE teacher in August.
The Eagles’ squad, guided by Coach Nathan Duckwall, won their season opener, 14-0, over Centennial High on June 7 in Gresham.
“They (Hustlers) have a big group of kids with mostly varsity players and with the three Dufur kids coming in, they definitely have a good group of baseball players and Anthony is a fantastic pitcher,” said Duckwall, whose squad consists of freshmen and sophomores. “Hood River hasn’t had a real formal summer baseball team in a couple of years, so it’s good to get these kids out here and play after their high school season ended.
“I coached these boys on JBO teams when they were in seventh and eighth grade. We’re just trying to get some extra baseball games and get more time on the mound for the pitchers and more time in the field. Hopefully, this will help them improve so that they’ll come back next year and become better players.”
Hood River will play a 16-game schedule that will conclude the last week of July. The Eagles play their next game Thursday at 6 p.m. versus Centennial at Hood River Valley High School.
The Hustlers (3-1) played Yakima Valley in a doubleheader at home Sunday; the Hustlers won the first game, 9-2, followed by a 6-4 loss in the second.
The Hustlers’ next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. versus White Salmon at Columbia High School. The Hustlers will play in a tournament June 16-19 in Yakima and their first game is at 4 p.m. Thursday versus BA Prep.
