The No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (4-1) won their second straight game in Class 1A Special District 1 six-man football, 41-12, on Oct. 7 at Echo High.

The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain, will be seeking to get a third straight win when they travel to Eastern Oregon to face the Huntington High Locomotives (0-5) Friday at 2 p.m. at Huntington High School.