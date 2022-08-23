In just their second year as a member of OSAA Class 1A 8-man football, the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars are hoping to start the season the same way they did a year ago.
The Cougars had a 4-1 record, but then suffered key injuries and lost four straight games to finish 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Special District 2 West Division. The Cougars took fourth place out of seven teams in their league, and qualified for the district playoffs, but lost, 80-6, to the Elgin High Huskies (4-5) in their season finale.
The Cougars are led by new head Coach Dave Devoe, who was an assistant for three years to former Coach Antoine Montoya, who retired at the end of last season.
“I’m excited to be the head coach and I’m having a lot of fun so far and I’m glad we’re in our second year in the OSAA,” said Devoe, who had previous head coaching experience for four years at WIAA Class 2B Liberty Bell High in Winthrop, WA. “I’ve coached football for a long time, and I’ve always liked it. I’m really looking forward to the season; I think everything will turn out well for us and, hopefully, we won’t have as many injuries as we had last year.”
The Cougars have some big shoes to fill, as three talented seniors were lost to graduation, including workhorse running back Aaron Smith, who had 377 yards rushing in the 2021 season opener (a 66-14 win over Riverside). Smith led his team in rushing every game. Aaron’s brother, Riley, a junior running back, will be the guy Devoe is counting on to handle much of the ball-carrying load.
“Yes, we have some big shoes to fill, and Aaron Smith was a big loss because he was such a great football player,” said Devoe. “We’re cautiously optimistic, because we also have a lot of really good guys coming back, including most of our starters from last year’s team.”
The Cougars started practice Aug. 15 with 21 players, including six seniors who will help provide leadership. Twelve players are from Lyle High School, six are from Wishram High and three are from Klickitat High. Those seniors include Cannon McPherson, Chance Bernier, Zeke Goodlife, Chris McPherson, Nick Muschaweck, and Isaac Marble. Goodlife will lead the Cougars’ offense in his role as the starting quarterback.
The Cougars open their seven-game season Sept. 1 with a 1 p.m. nonleague matchup versus the Union High Bobcats in the Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School. The Cougars will be seeking to get some revenge against the Bobcats, who were 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Special District 2 East Division, but beat Lyle, 34-26. The following week, the Cougars have a nonleague rematch versus visiting Elgin on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at Lyle High School. The Cougars’ five-game SD2 schedule begins with a Sept. 16 contest at Ione/Arlington in Arlington. The Cardinals finished one position ahead of the Cougars in the league standings last year at 5-5 overall and 4-2 in SD2.
“There’s a lot of stiff competition in our league, but I actually think we’ll be pretty competitive,” said Devoe. “Our offensive and defensive line is intact with the same guys returning and they all played real solid last year, so that will help us a lot. We’re still trying to find a player to replace David Bernier (graduated senior), who was one of our leading receivers a year ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.