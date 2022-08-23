Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High football

The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars started least season winning four of their first five games. A new look team and new head coach, they will look to open the season on Sept. 1 at Dufur High School.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

In just their second year as a member of OSAA Class 1A 8-man football, the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars are hoping to start the season the same way they did a year ago.

The Cougars had a 4-1 record, but then suffered key injuries and lost four straight games to finish 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Special District 2 West Division. The Cougars took fourth place out of seven teams in their league, and qualified for the district playoffs, but lost, 80-6, to the Elgin High Huskies (4-5) in their season finale.