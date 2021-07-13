Gorge players were selected to play in a long-time summer staple — an all-star football game, held last weekend at Linfield University in McMinnville.
Playing for the South team were lineman Emilio Castaneda of Hood River Valley and Andrew Savaiinaea of The Dalles. The South defeated the North, 31-8.
The Les Schwab Bowl was not played last summer because of COVID but was held July 3 — the 73rd edition of the game. Underclassmen and players from Southwest Washington were invited to play in the game for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.