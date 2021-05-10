The Dalles and Hood River Valley, along with the rest of the Intermountain Conference teams, are jockeying for position in next week’s season-ending championship tournaments for baseball and softball.
HRV’s baseball team has solidified at least third place in the IMC standings behind top-seeded Pendleton with two league games against The Dalles remaining. HRV (6-2 league) needs to win at least one game against its rival to the east to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs which begin Monday, May 17.
The Dalles (3-4) has three games remaining – vs. Redmond (also 3-4) on May 12 and two against HRV (May 11 and 14) – and can finish as high as second and as low as fifth. If the Riverhawks win out, they will finish in a tie with Hood River for second place and will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. In that scenario, HRV will be the three seed.
The IMC playoff format has league No. 3-seeded teams hosting No. 6 teams and No. 4 seeds hosting No. 5s. Those games take place May 17. Winners advance to play road games on May 19. The 3-6 winner plays at the No. 2 seed and the 4-5 baseball winner will play at Pendleton (8-0). May 19 winners advance to the league championship games, May 22, at the site of the higher seeded team.
A number of possible playoff scenarios remain in softball. HRV (4-4) needs one win in its final two league games this week against The Dalles to clinch at least a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles are tied with Crook County (4-4) for third place, but the Cowgirls face unbeaten Pendleton (7-0) in their final two league games.
The Dalles (3-5) can vault from fifth to third with a sweep of HRV and if Pendleton takes care of business against Crook County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.