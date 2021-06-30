Hood River Valley coaches and players put a on a weeklong basketball camp for elementary and middle school athletes.
Cancellations and delays due to COVID-19 have made organizing athletic events a challenge. With Hood River County being one of the leaders around the state, in term of vaccinations, sports have become a welcomed distraction. Last week, the Hood River basketball program held its first youth camp in a year and a half.
Girls basketball Coach Steve Noteboom and boys assistant Juan Zuniga put together a youth camp for athletes in grades three through eight through the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District website.
“We had 49 kids register,” said Noteboom. “It was a really good turnout.”
Participants worked on dribbling, footwork, and shooting skills. HRVHS athletes were present to help the kids and offer a sense of guidance. Zuniga says having the counselors working with the younger athletes offers a benchmark to strive for. He added that watching the high schoolers compete in games keeps the kids motivated to keep working on their craft.
To register, or to get questions answered about upcoming basketball events, contact Noteboom (steve.noteboom@hoodriver.k12.or.us) or Zuniga (juan.zuniga@hoodriver.k12.or.us).
