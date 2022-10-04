The 2021 state runner-up Hood River Valley girls water polo team returns numerous key players from that team, giving rise to high expectations for this season.
HRV got off to a 4-0 start before running into a talented Barlow team last week. The Eagles have wins over Newberg, David Douglas, Grant, and Mountain View, with their lone loss to Barlow.
“I think when we came into the season, our expectations were high,” Coach Kellie Dunn said. “We always set pretty lofty goals for ourselves. Looking to come back and win state after getting second last year is definitely at the top of the list.
“So, everything we do leading up to that is kind of chipping away at our end goal. We’ve had some really good games this season.”
That included the opener against Class 6A perennial power Newberg, which HRV beat by a three-goal margin. “Everyone played really hard,” Dunn said. “(We) were in control the whole time … it was just really awesome to see them come out that hard and play that well for their very first game. So, it definitely set the bar even higher for the season.”
Three wins followed until last week’s loss to Barlow. Dunn said the latter game provided her team with a learning experience. “I think they’re starting to figure out how to read each other in the water,” Dunn said. “It takes a little while to develop that chemistry.
“Barlow is definitely one of the top two teams in the state and they’ve been pretty tough to beat the last couple years. … I think we’ll be a little bit stronger the next time we see them. Games like that, it’s kind of a good stress test to see what our weak points are for the rest of the season.”
On the boys side, Coach Garrett Hall said this is a culmination year for the Eagles, who also finished second in the state 4A/5A state tourney a year ago.
“Last year was a building year — we had two seniors. This year, we have seven or eight,” and all but one starter is a senior, he said.
“It’s going really well,” Hall said. “So far, we’re using a new offensive defense that we’ve not used before. So, it’s still kind of building through that. But I’m seeing all the things I’m looking for, as far as getting the plays we’re looking for.”
Lucas Elliott is a senior captain. “He’s kind of our captain in the water, as well.”
Senior Ben Marsden is HRV’s most powerful player. “Most teams can’t deal with him when he gets open,” Hall said.
The Eagles have had to endure the annual two-week shutdown of the swimming pool for maintenance, which relegates them to practicing at Nichols Boat Basin. With that in the rearview mirror, HRV’s water polo program is now into the heart of its season, with an eye on the playoffs.
