Hood River Valley opens league play in boys basketball this week after having its rivalry game vs. The Dalles canceled because of last week’s snowstorm which blanketed the Gorge.
The inclement weather led to the Eagle-Riverhawk contest being canceled last Friday.
HRV entered this week at 0-4, having lost 72-70 at Heritage, Wash., on Dec. 6. Hood River was scheduled to host Class 4A Estacada on Monday (result came after the printed edition deadline).
Northwest Oregon Conference play looms on Wednesday when HRV travels to Canby.
The Eagles were impressive against unbeaten Heritage but couldn’t close out the Timberwolves despite leading much of the first half. Coach Christopher Dirks’ team led by as many as 14 points in the first half. The biggest third quarter HRV margin was 41-30 after Sam Fauth scored.
Heritage’s Jose Zacarias sparked a Timberwolves’ comeback. He scored nine points in the third quarter enabling the hosts to take a 51-49 lead heading into the final period. Hood River led 54-53 in the fourth quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers by Zacarias and Jo’siah Osburn pushed Heritage in front to stay. The Eagles’ Isaiah Poole scored to pull HRV within 59-57, but Heritage scored the next two field goals to push the margin back to six points.
The Eagles battled back again. Fauth scored, followed by an Ethan Rivera basket, and the Eagles were within a bucket.
Heritage pushed its advantage to three possessions, requiring one final HRV push. Fauth made two free throws followed by a Zak Poole basket before the Eagles used two free throws by Poole and two more by Aidan Smith to pull within one point, 70-69.
Hood River was forced to foul, and Michael Houston Jr. hit two free throws for an insurmountable Timberwolves lead.
Zak Poole led HRV with 22 points, while Fauth and Isaiah Poole added 12 apiece.
Hood River plays its first Northwest Oregon Conference contest on Wednesday at 1-1 Canby High. Like HRV, the Cougars are in the process of settling in on a rotation. Canby lost 10 seniors from last year’s 14-12 team, which competed in the Class 6A Three Rivers League.
First-year Coach Matt Taylor returned one player who recorded any measurable varsity minutes a season ago — 6-foot-1 senior guard Connor Gensman. The Cougars’ win came Dec. 2 over Class 4A Molalla; the Cougars lost 83-72 to 5A Central on Dec. 9.
