Hood River Valley’s volleyball team heads into an eight-day, four-match stretch starting Wednesday which should give the Eagles a good idea of how they sit in their new surroundings of the Northwest Oregon Conference.
HRV (2-5 overall, 2-4 league) will have played all but one NWOC team when the match run ends Oct. 5 at home against top-ranked Wilsonville. So far, the league’s upper echelon teams like the Wildcats have seemingly separated themselves from the rest of the nine-team league.
Hood River is at Canby (9-3, 6-2 NWOC) on Wednesday, the first match for the Eagles since a straight-set loss at La Salle on Sept. 22. The Falcons proved worthy of their high ranking with a 25-6, 25-5, 25-3 win.
“We couldn’t pass the ball, and when you can’t pass the ball, not a lot of good things happen,” Coach Scott Walker said. “Every time we sent something over easy, they crushed it back at us.”
Hood River’s good play came in short bursts — which might be expected of a young team. “I’ve been running some (statistical) numbers and we’re gonna make some changes this week,” Walker said. “See if it will make us a little better."
The La Salle match came a few days after the Eagles had endured the death of the mom of one of the players. “This last week was not a good week, and it didn’t have anything to do with volleyball,” Walker said. “One of our starters, her mom passed away on Monday. She was just a fantastic person. Volleyball took a back seat, which is totally understandable.
“We were just trying to make it fun this week; make it kind of a haven for the girls to kind of forget about some weighty matters.”
Walker said the goal is to improve against Canby on Wednesday; the Eagles lost to the Cougars 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 when the teams played Aug. 30. “I see us doing better this time around,” Walker said.
