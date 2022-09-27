Hood River Valley’s volleyball team heads into an eight-day, four-match stretch starting Wednesday which should give the Eagles a good idea of how they sit in their new surroundings of the Northwest Oregon Conference.

HRV (2-5 overall, 2-4 league) will have played all but one NWOC team when the match run ends Oct. 5 at home against top-ranked Wilsonville. So far, the league’s upper echelon teams like the Wildcats have seemingly separated themselves from the rest of the nine-team league.