The Hood River Valley High Eagles (2-2) summer league baseball team has played a limited schedule so far this season.
The latest two games included a 7-2 loss to Central Catholic in Portland June 22, and on June 30, Hood River won 8-6 over Gorge Baseball at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
Hood River’s 10-player squad, guided by Coach Nathan Duckwall, has had three games canceled because of a lack of available players.
“If we have enough players, we’ll play our next game Wednesday at Wilsonville,” said Duckwall. “That’s been a little bit of an issue for us this season. We only play during the week and we don’t play any weekend games. I figured I would lose more players if we had weekend games anyway.”
Hood River’s next home game is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 7 versus Mt. Hood Silver at Hood River Valley High School.
“Our juniors - Grady Williams, Ethan Rivera and Hunter Duckwall (Nathan’s son) - are playing very well,” said Coach Duckwall. “We have some good kids and our infielder’s are playing pretty good. Davis Parr has been doing well as our catcher and Addison Postlewait has been playing good at second base. It’s been a fun season, but we’re just short on kids.
“As a coach it just makes it a little bit difficult to keep the schedule going. We don’t have 23 players like The Dalles (Columbia Gorge Hustlers) has.”
