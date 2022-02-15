Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets won the giant slalom ski race this past weekend — the fifth race of the Mt. Hood League season held on the Pucci run at Timberline.
Teets had timed runs of 27.52 seconds and 27.94 seconds — the two fastest of the day — for a combined time of 55.46. HRV’s Maya Corcoran was 12th in 1:03.56 for her two runs, and Delia Skakel was 20th in the varsity race.
Hood River was third in the team competition behind St. Mary’s Academy and Sandy.
Last weekend’s win was the second this season for Teets, who also won the giant slalom on the Middle Fork run at Mount Hood Meadows in Race 2 of the Mt. Hood League season on Jan. 22. Teets is ranked fifth in the season-long individual standings despite only competing twice out of five races.
In the seventh spot overall is Lucy Booth of The Dalles. She was seventh in last weekend’s race at Timberline, with a time of 1:02.01. Teammate Ella Smith was 13th, Ashley Quisenberry was 22nd, Fiona Dunlap 23rd, and Wren Greely 25th for the Riverhawks. The Dalles finished fifth as a team.
In boys competition, Cooper Klindt led Gorge-area finishers by placing eighth. Klindt had runs of 31 seconds and 30.31 seconds. Also figuring in the team standings for the Riverhawks was Joe Codding, who was 11th in the race with a combined time of 1:02.38; Henry Perez who was 14th; and Grey Roetcisoender who was 15th. Bucky Wilkonson was 23rd for The Dalles.
The Dalles was third behind Sandy and Portland’s Cleveland High School. Hood River’s boys team did not compete in the race.
Gorge teams will compete in the final regular season race Saturday, a slalom at Cooper Spur. The state championships will be the following weekend at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.