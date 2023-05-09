Losing its top golfer to a back injury was a setback for the Hood River Valley boys golf team, but the top players for the Eagles still have some holes to negotiate this week — and possibly the next.
Hood River finished fifth in the Northwest Oregon Conference district championship last week, one spot from qualifying as a team for this week’s regional tournament (held Monday at Stone Creek Golf Course south of Oregon City).
“It has been a great season,” Coach Erin Mason said. “We have had some setbacks we had to overcome. The loss of Kiernan Chown was tough for me as a coach and our team. Kiernan is a true leader and an integral part of my program.”
Chown was not able to compete due to an injury.
Despite that, Mason said HRV had an outside chance to advance as a team to regionals. “Even with the setback of losing (Chown) to an injury for the season, I knew we had it in us,” Mason said. The Eagles had three golfers who were scheduled to play as individuals at regionals, based on their play last week, as well as throughout the NWOC season.
The Northwest Oregon Conference had one team — Wilsonville — automatically qualify for the May 15-16 Class 5A state tourney at Emerald Valley in Creswell. Hood River was trying in its final league tourney May 1 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland to qualify for three remaining team spots at this week’s regionals. The Special District No. 1 regional tourney includes three teams from the NWOC and three from the Intermountain Conference. They will vie for two more berths into the 5A state tourney.
Individual spots to state are at stake, as well. Hood River’s Davis Kerr, sophomore first-year player John Olsen, and Braden Zorza advanced to the regional as individuals. They will be competing for five berths from regionals to the state tourney.
“I am super proud of these guys and that is a great accomplishment,” Mason said. “Braden Zorza is a sophomore and in his second season with HRV golf. Braden will be a permanent fixture for our varsity squad moving forward.
“Secondly, I can’t say enough about John Olsen. … In the short time John has been with us, he has cemented his position as the No. 2 varsity player for HRV.”
Olson also plays on the HRV tennis team. “John is a unique young man; he is a multiple sport athlete and is able to manage this schedule and still maintain his academics,” Mason said. “The sky’s the limit for John with our program. He is a skilled player who improves every day and will be a force in the NWOC in the next two years.”
Mason said Kerr has positioned himself for a potential state championship tourney berth. Kerr finished 10th overall in the NWOC division as an individual.
The HRV coach said Chown would have been in a similar spot, or better, had he been healthy.
“I know for a fact that he would have been just as in the mix as Davis again this season and I am sad he will miss out on this as a senior,” Mason said. “Kiernan has a bright future ahead of him and as a coach I was just glad to be a part of his athletic career with HRV.
