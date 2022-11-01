Hood River Valley’s girls soccer team lost its final matches of the season and finished in sixth place in its first year of Northwest Oregon Conference play.

The Eagles fell 6-0 at Hillsboro on Oct. 25 and lost 4-0 at Putnam on Oct. 27. It was the final high school match for six Eagle seniors: Stellar Parker, Sarah Mata, Anaya Castillo, Ximena Santillan, Sarah Davies, and Monty Ruggles.