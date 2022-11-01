Hood River Valley’s girls soccer team lost its final matches of the season and finished in sixth place in its first year of Northwest Oregon Conference play.
The Eagles fell 6-0 at Hillsboro on Oct. 25 and lost 4-0 at Putnam on Oct. 27. It was the final high school match for six Eagle seniors: Stellar Parker, Sarah Mata, Anaya Castillo, Ximena Santillan, Sarah Davies, and Monty Ruggles.
The top four NWOC teams automatically qualified for the OSAA Class 5A girls soccer state playoffs which begin this week. There also were two at-large berths into the 16-team bracket.
HRV entered the Hillsboro match in contention for a playoff berth after they were unbeaten in two Northwest Oregon Conference home games two weeks ago. The Eagles were playing without sophomore forward and leading scorer Julia Rowan (five goals) who suffered a fractured ankle two weeks ago.
The Eagles, guided by first-year Coach Leonor Lopez Agiurre, were trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. HRV held its own in the competitive nine-school NWOC, which had three teams ranked in the top nine in state (OSAA rankings) at the end of the regular season.
Lopez Agiurre said her team jelled as the season progressed, and by year’s end, the Eagles were a cohesive unit.
