Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Hood River Valley brought home another trophy from the OSAA state cross country championships.

It was the Eagle boys who hauled away hardware this season, finishing fourth in the Class 5A race Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene. Hood River, which scored 161 points, has won either a boys or girls trophy (top four) at the state meet for the past seven seasons — no meet was held in 2020 because of COVID. The Eagle girls, fourth a year ago, were seventh (170 points) this past weekend.