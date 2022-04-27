Hood River Valley’s boys golf team placed fifth out of six teams at a Class 5A Intermountain Conference tournament April 18 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
Crook County’s Palmer Smith earned medalist honors with an 83 and teammate Alex Iverson shot 84 to lead the Cowboys to first place, ahead of runner-up The Dalles.
Hood River’s Keirnan Chown shot 96 for ninth place overall to lead the quartet of Eagle golfers. Davis Kerr shot 104, Braden Zorza shot 121 and Nils Riereson shot 125. Charlie Wilson shot a non-counting score of 128 for Hood River.
With the win, Crook County has all-but clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference. Teams have the regional tournament May 9-10 in Portland as another chance to qualify for the state tourney.
The Redmond High Panthers took third at 393, followed by the Ridgeview High Ravens (400), Hood River (446) and the Pendleton High Buckaroos (450). The match was played in windy conditions – with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Hood River hosted an IMC on Monday at Indian Creek Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.