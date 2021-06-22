June 22 – June 30

American Legion baseball

Friday, June 25: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament

Saturday, June 26: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament

Sunday, June 27: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament

Tuesday, June 28: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Yakima

Wednesday, June 28: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Yakima

Little League baseball

Friday-Friday, June 18-25: District 5 Little League baseball tournaments, Umatilla Sports Complex, Redmond

Boys basketball

Tuesday-Thursday, June 21-24: Class 1A state basketball tournament, Baker City, North Powder

Wednesday, June 23: IMC district playoff semifinals: Monday’s No. 3 Hood River vs. No. 6 Pendleton winner at No. 2 Redmond; Monday’s No. 4 The Dalles vs. No. 5 Ridgeview winner at No. 1 Crook County

Friday, June 25: IMC district championship, Wednesday winners play at site of higher seeded team

Girls basketball

Tuesday-Thursday, June 21-24: Class 1A state basketball tournament, Baker City, North Powder

Wednesday, June 23: IMC district playoff semifinals: Monday’s No. 5 Hood River at No. 4 Redmond winner at IMC No. 1 seed

Friday, June 25: IMC district championship, Wednesday winners play at site of higher seeded team

Boys Wrestling

Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26: Class 5A boys state tournament, Cottage Grove High School

Girls wrestling

Thursday, June 24: State tournament, Cottage Grove High School