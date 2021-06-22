June 22 – June 30
American Legion baseball
Friday, June 25: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament
Saturday, June 26: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament
Sunday, June 27: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Pendleton Tournament
Tuesday, June 28: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Yakima
Wednesday, June 28: Columbia Gorge Hustlers at Yakima
Little League baseball
Friday-Friday, June 18-25: District 5 Little League baseball tournaments, Umatilla Sports Complex, Redmond
Boys basketball
Tuesday-Thursday, June 21-24: Class 1A state basketball tournament, Baker City, North Powder
Wednesday, June 23: IMC district playoff semifinals: Monday’s No. 3 Hood River vs. No. 6 Pendleton winner at No. 2 Redmond; Monday’s No. 4 The Dalles vs. No. 5 Ridgeview winner at No. 1 Crook County
Friday, June 25: IMC district championship, Wednesday winners play at site of higher seeded team
Girls basketball
Tuesday-Thursday, June 21-24: Class 1A state basketball tournament, Baker City, North Powder
Wednesday, June 23: IMC district playoff semifinals: Monday’s No. 5 Hood River at No. 4 Redmond winner at IMC No. 1 seed
Friday, June 25: IMC district championship, Wednesday winners play at site of higher seeded team
Boys Wrestling
Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26: Class 5A boys state tournament, Cottage Grove High School
Girls wrestling
Thursday, June 24: State tournament, Cottage Grove High School
