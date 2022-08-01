Gorge Westside Metro U14 Girls Soccer.jpg

The Under-14 Westside Metros pose for a photo with the trophy they received for winning their division of the 2022 Adidas Beaverton Cup. Pictured are, left to right, Coach Oscar Nuñez, Keira Brennan, Ainsley Chown, Siva Patton, Ari Gonzalez, Lily Gonzalez, Jackie Valadez and Coach Zack Chown in the back row. In the front row are Alyra Elliott, Yaritza Torres, Willow Ziegenhagen, Lani Uffelman, Joanna Bodolay. Not Pictured: Anya Romero, Bryce Newby, Josie Faaborg, Emma Wooding, Riley Wilcox, Stella Lujan and Willow Cohen.

 Contributed photo

Girls from around the Gorge have teamed up for a preseason tournament and had their first taste of success when the squad won their division of the 2022 Adidas Beaverton Cup.

The Under-14 Westside Metros Soccer Club is coached by Zack Chown and Oscar Nuñez and has players from The Dalles, Hood River, White Salmon, and Dallesport. The players come together twice a week for practice — once a week in Hood River at Westside Elementary and once a week in The Dalles at Wahtonka High School.