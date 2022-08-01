Girls from around the Gorge have teamed up for a preseason tournament and had their first taste of success when the squad won their division of the 2022 Adidas Beaverton Cup.
The Under-14 Westside Metros Soccer Club is coached by Zack Chown and Oscar Nuñez and has players from The Dalles, Hood River, White Salmon, and Dallesport. The players come together twice a week for practice — once a week in Hood River at Westside Elementary and once a week in The Dalles at Wahtonka High School.
This year isn’t their first time playing together. Last year the two teams from Hood River and The Dalles combined forces after years of spirited rivalries and competitive matches.
“Oscar (Nuñez) and our two teams have battled against each other for the last four years and finally got our groups together last year,” said Chown, poking fun at his assistant coach. “So that was really fun to see.”
Chown credits Nuñez for contributing so much toward girls soccer in the Gorge. He started the team five years ago and it has given girls throughout the Gorge opportunities to play soccer close to home. With teams in the U11 through U15, there are plenty of teams and chances to get involved, mostly thanks to Nuñez.
Last season the girls finished top-3 in their division and reached the semifinals of the 2021 Founders Cup. The tournament is a state-wide competition solely for teams in the first and second divisions. The Westside Metros compete in the second division (Silver/Bronze at the Beaverton Cup).
This year the team won handily in the final on July 17. The girls held their opponents scoreless while they scored five goals. This comes as no surprise because they have Ari Gonzalez on their side. Gonzalez scored nine goals in four matches for the Westside Metros.
“She had nine goals in four matches which was incredible,” said Chown. “Her twin sister, Lily, was an architect on many of those goals.”
While the Gonzalez twins dominated on the offensive end, first year goalkeeper Siva Patton held down the back line. In her first competitive matches she surrendered just two goals. Center midfielder Willow Ziegenhagen could be described as the teams “engine.”
“She keeps our team going,” said Chown. “She plays center field and is an absolutely amazing player.”
Chown has high expectations for his young team this year. Not only does he want a top place finish in the division, but he also wants another tournament win.
“We’re looking to play in the Presidents Cup, which is a tournament at the end of our Fall season,” said Chown. “We don’t quite have the population density to compete with the top teams in Portland, but we’re looking to have a really successful season and build on the summer season so far.”
Additionally, the United Gorge Scorpions U15 boys team won the Bronze Division in that age category at the Beaverton Cup. The Westside Metros Gorge U11 girls team posted a 2-2 record in the Silver Division; the Westside Metros Gorge U13 girls team posted a 2-1 record in the Bronze Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.