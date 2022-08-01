DSC_0958.JPG

Gorge Baseball poses as a team. Pictured are, in the back row, left to right, Jace Greenwood, William Shute, Bryson Sauter, Porter Haskell, Kai Brasuell, Sawyer Muehlbauer and Coach Mike Muehlbauer. In the front row are Deagan Bearden, Christian Guinn, Wyatt Stelma, Jack Vosika and Assistant Coach Chad Meyers.

 Contributed photo

It was mission accomplished for Gorge Baseball and its goal of providing a number of White Salmon-based athletes more time on the diamond this summer.

The team capped its summer season with a 13-7 win on July 29 over La Center followed by an 11-6  loss in the second game of the doubleheader in Vancouver.