The level of competition will be different this week when Hood River Valley and The Dalles resume their track and field seasons after a week off for spring break, but the goal will be the same as athletes from both schools continue to work themselves into competitive shape.
Hood River Valley will compete in Friday’s highly competitive 16-team Laker Classic track and field meet at Lake Oswego High School. The Eagles will be among a mix of 6A through 1A schools at the meet, which begins at 4:30 p.m. with field events. Twelve of the schools are larger 6A programs, including the host Lakers who have two national-caliber athletes in sophomore sprinter Mia Brahe-Pedersen and junior distance runner Kate Peters.
Brahe-Pedersen has bests in the 100 meters of 11.57 seconds and 200 of 23.48. Peters was the 6A cross country champion this past fall.
The Dalles will compete along with Hillsboro at St. Helens High on Wednesday. Field events start at 4 p.m. St. Helens is in a rebuild mode with its track and field program. Hillsboro will be competing in a meet for the first time this season.
The Riverhawks opened the season the Friday before spring break at their Mullen Leavitt Invite where senior Zoe Dunn impressed with her personal best triple jump (34-feet, 7.5-inches) and near PR in the long jump. HRV was also at that meet, where transfer distance runner Maeve Woodruff doubled in the 1500 and 800, winning both races.
