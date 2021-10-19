Hood River Valley recognized its senior players before Friday’s home game against Parkrose and then the Eagles capped off their homecoming week with a dominating, 56-7, win over the Broncos.
The victory left HRV (6-1 overall, 4-1 5A District 1) in contention to clinch a state playoff home game in a couple of weeks. Hood River Valley last hosted a state playoff football game in 2003.
The Eagles came into Friday riding a very successful year led by Coach Caleb Sperry and star quarterback Trenton Hughes. Heavily favored against Parkrose (1-7 overall, 1-4 District 1), Hood River came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Parkrose, whose lone win was by forfeit over La Salle Prep, rostered a very young and inexperienced team, which Hood River exploited.
HRV jumped out to a 42-0 first quarter lead, as Hughes accounted for four scores himself. The senior rushed for a score, threw for two more and returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Parkrose offense struggled to get the ball into Eagle territory and failed to make it past the 50-yard line in the first half. Ryles Buckley, Mason Spellecy and Shaw Burns also scored for the Eagles in the first half, which ended with the Eagles ahead, 56-0.
Senior defensive back Joey Frazier stayed behind at the break for the homecoming coronation as one of the honored princes. Frazier stepped off the podium and back onto the field for a second half in which he and the other starters would not see much action.
The final two quarters were played with a running clock; Parkrose finally found the end zone after the Eagles fumbled the ball on their 11-yard line.
The sixth-ranked Eagles continue on pace to host a first-round Class 5A state playoff game. The top three District 1 teams — of which HRV has essentially clinched one of those spots — qualify for the playoffs which begin the weekend of Nov. 5-6. HRV needs to remain ranked among the top eight 5A teams or win the league championship and remain in the top 16, to host a first-round playoff game.
Hood River plays at Milwaukie’s Putnam High (3-4 overall, 2-3 District 1) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Eagles end their regular-season schedule Oct. 29 at home against winless LaSalle Prep.
