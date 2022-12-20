Hood River Valley won six of eight wrestled matches enroute to a 63-18 Dec. 15 dual win over visiting Milwaukie High, and a few days later, Connor Farlow highlighted HRV’s performances at the weekend Liberty tourney in Hillsboro.
At Liberty, the Eagles placed 14th out of 23 teams with 109 points. Farlow continued his stellar season with a runner-up finish at 113 pounds. Farlow pinned his way through three rounds before running into junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth of Clackamas in the final. Wachsmuth was second in the 2022 Class 6A state tournament at 106 pounds and earned a first-round fall over Farlow for the Liberty title.
The Liberty tourney provided most of the HRV wrestlers great competition. Joel Bronson placed 10th at 182 with two wins in four matches. His lone loss was to Logan Sunnell of Tualatin in the second round. Sunnell made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Class 6A state tourney at 160 pounds as a freshman. Robert Wood won his first two matches at 126 pounds, including an 8-6 second-round decision over Teagan Paxton of Portland’s Cleveland High. Aloha’s Moises Lopez, who wrestled at the Class 6A state tourney a season ago, pinned Wood in the quarterfinals. Wood then lost in the third round of consolation to place eighth.
Also placing eighth for HRV was Treshaun Douglass, who won his first two 126-pound matches by pin before losing to Jacob Larson of Clackamas in the quarterfinals. Larson won three matches in the 6A state tourney at 113 a season ago.
Jesus Ortega-Laur had a good tourney for the Eagles, also at 126 pounds. He won by four successive pins after losing in the first round to Dallas Ochoa of Liberty in sudden victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.