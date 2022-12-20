Hood River Valley won six of eight wrestled matches enroute to a 63-18 Dec. 15 dual win over visiting Milwaukie High, and a few days later, Connor Farlow highlighted HRV’s performances at the weekend Liberty tourney in Hillsboro.

At Liberty, the Eagles placed 14th out of 23 teams with 109 points. Farlow continued his stellar season with a runner-up finish at 113 pounds. Farlow pinned his way through three rounds before running into junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth of Clackamas in the final. Wachsmuth was second in the 2022 Class 6A state tournament at 106 pounds and earned a first-round fall over Farlow for the Liberty title.