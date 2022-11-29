Hood River wrestler Carson Farlow

Carson Farlow takes down a Riverhawk wrestler during a match last season.

 CGN photo/file

A large group of 45 Hood River Valley High Eagle boys and girls wrestlers started practice Nov. 14 in preparation for the Class 5A 2022-23 season which starts Nov. 30.

The Eagles, guided by fourth-year Coach Tony Rolen and girls Coach Jessica DeHart, will compete in the Dennis Radford Memorial Triad Wednesday at 4 p.m. with the Pendleton High Buckaroos and The Dalles High Riverhawks at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym. It’s the season opener for all three teams.