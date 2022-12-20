Hood River Valley opened its league season in boys basketball with a 72-59 road win at Canby High on Dec. 14.
It was the Eagles’ second win in a row, having topped visiting Estacada, 66-47, two days earlier at Vannet Court. That victory was the first this season for Coach Christopher Dirks’ team, after an 0-4 start.
In the home win, HRV’s combination of trapping defenses forced 17 first-half turnovers. Hood River had 16 turnovers of its own before the break, but the outside shooting of the Eagles was key to gaining a big lead and eventually the non-league win.
Offensively, Hood River made six, first-half 3-pointers against the Rangers and 11 for the game. Additionally, senior forward Sam Fauth sparked a second-quarter scoring spurt with some of the intangibles that often separate basketball teams. He either assisted — or his passes led to kick-out baskets — on four possessions late in the period. He also blocked two shots at the defensive end in that span, as HRV went from a 24-20 lead to a 39-24 halftime advantage.
Hood River got off to a fast start, forcing four turnovers on Estacada’s first eight possessions. Junior wing Sawyer Clemett’s 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 15-2 lead. Estacada burly 6-foot-4 post Dominic Nacoste helped keep the Rangers in the game with his aggressive play at both ends, but he eventually got into foul trouble and fouled out with 18 points.
Zak Poole led HRV with 18 points, 14 coming in the first half. Clemett added 16 points and Isaiah Poole had 13.
The Eagles frustrated Estacada with their trapping half- and three-quarter-court presses.
Canby (1-2 after the loss) saw the same in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams. The aggressive Eagles were firing on all cylinders — offensively and defensively — and burst to a 30-8 first-quarter lead. Clemett led the way with 15 of his team-leading 17 points. HRV kept the pressure on in the second period, taking a 45-16 lead into intermission. Fauth added 10 points for the Eagles, while teammate Isaiah Poole had 11.
The back-to-back wins left Hood River with a 2-4 record overall, heading into Thursday’s rivalry game at The Dalles (see related story this issue).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.