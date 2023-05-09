Ximena Santillan won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Simone Tillman won the 400 and long jump, to pace the host Hood River Valley girls track and field team at a May 4 Northwest Oregon Conference meet.
It was the final home meet of the season for HRV, which honored some 27 seniors in a brief ceremony before the running events began.
Santillan won the shorter hurdle race in 17.79 seconds and the 300s in 50.37 on a cloudy, windy, cold Gorge day. Tillman won the one-lap race in 60.11 seconds and long jumped 16 feet, 4.5 inches. Sydney Barrs was third in the long jump at 15-8, an inch shy of her personal best.
La Salle Prep of Milwaukie won girls dual meets against HRV (81-62) and Parkrose (113-24), while the host Eagles won their showdown vs. Parkrose, 89-37.
Hood River had one other event winner, as well as some notable girls marks. Senior Olivia Nickson won the 800 in her season debut in a personal record 2:32.21. Also in the distance races, senior Phoebe Wood was second in a fast — and close — 1500 to La Salle’s Maya Crimin, 5:08.03 to 5:08.09. The race also produced PRs from HRV’s Syl Perrin (5:25.69) and Sadie Baumann (5:30.91), who were third and fourth. Cristine Kinoshita was second in both the 200 (27.8) and 400 (65.85) for the Eagles.
In the boys meet, Hood River won seven events and swept both NWOC dual meets — 86-54 vs. La Salle and 90-42 against Parkrose.
In the field events, HRV received wins from Finn Mikkelsen in the discus with a PR throw of 125-3.5, Cole Cantrell in the javelin, frosh Francisco Solberg in the pole vault (PR matching 12-0), and senior Shaw Burns in the long jump (20-6.5). Burns also was second in the 100 in 11.6 seconds and triple jump.
Also of note in the field was sophomore Logan Lavoie’s PR 40-5.75 shot put mark, and Robert Wood’s 11-6 pole vault mark. Senior Mathew Schreiber finished third in the latter event, as HRV’s 1-2-3 showing produced nine team points.
On the track, Jackson Bullock won the 400 in a personal best, 53.54, and teammate Elliot Hawley essentially ran alone to win the 800 by 16 seconds in a lifetime best of 1:58.71. That time ranks him No. 4 all-time at HRV in the two-lap race. Hawley, the school record-holder in the 3000 (8:45.47, set this season) is also ranked third all-time in the 1500 (4:03.57).
Bullock led a 1-2-3 Eagle sweep in the quarter-mile race, with Kaiden Mitchell (54.71 PR) and Jacob Smith completing the 9-0 scoring advantage for HRV. Distance runners Logan King and William Bunch finished 1-2 in the 3000 in 9:16.9 (PR) and 9:30.07 (season best). Those are the sixth and seventh best 3000 times in the NWOC this spring.
Hood River Valley was scheduled to compete May 10 at a meet at Crook County in Prineville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.