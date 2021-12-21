Hood River Valley took an abbreviated team of eight boys wrestlers and three girls to the Liberty High tournament in Hillsboro last weekend.
The Eagle girls were 23rd out of 30 girls teams. HRV’s wrestlers each placed 11th overall. Josslyn Blue scored 14 team points at 115 pounds, winning her first match before losing her next three. Betzaida Rodriguez Nolasco added 12 team points, winning two of five matches, including the match for 11th place over McKayla Bonham of Silverton. Fatima Munoz was HRV’s leading scorer with 16 points at 125 pounds. She also won two of five matches.
The Eagle boys were led by three wrestlers who won three matches: Jesus Ortega-Laur at 126 pounds; Joel Bronson at 160 pounds; and Mason Steffers at 170 pounds (B bracket). Ortega-Laur lost his first two matches but bounced back to win three straight — two of those by fall. Bronson lost in the second round to IMC foe Dylan Lee of Redmond before winning two of three matches in the consolation rounds. He pinned Brody Bair of Hillsboro’s Glencoe High in the match for 11th place. Steffers pinned his first two opponents and then won by a 4-1 decision over Kevin Palencia Hernandez of Tualatin to win his bracket.
HRV’s Connor Tennant won two of his first four matches at 182 pounds before losing in the match for 13th place. Both of Tennant’s wins were by fall. Teammate Leif Mortenson (170 pounds) also won twice, including the match for 15th place over Roberto Garcia Torres of Centennial. Mortenson and Tennant each scored seven team points of HRV’s 56-point total.
Dallas won the tourney with 269.5 points and Redmond of the Intermountain Conference was second at 244.5.
Other HRV wrestlers who won at least one match included Treshaun Douglass who was 1-3 at 113 pounds; and Robert Wood at 120 who split his four wrestled matches, winning his final two.
Eagle 152 pounder Samual Blosser also competed in the tourney.
Hood River was scheduled to host Columbia High of White Salmon in a dual Tuesday, Dec. 21. Junior varsity matches begin at 6 p.m.
