The Hood River Valley boys tennis team played three Class 5A Intermountain Conference matches last week, winning two of them.
The Eagles won 8-0 over both Crook County and Pendleton, and lost 5-3 to defending district champion Redmond.
At Crook County High School in Prineville on April 25, singles players Aiden Gonzales-Haynie, Jenner Baumhackl, Judah Caudill and sophomore Allejandro Giorgi each won matches. Gonzales-Haynie won 6-2, 6-2 over junior Layton Marshall in No. 1 singles. Sophomore Baumhackl won 6-1, 6-0 over freshman Garrett Stefanik at No. 2 singles and Caudill won 6-3, 6-1 over senior Kaden Ritter at No. 3 singles. Giorgi won 7-5, 3-6, 10-4 vs. freshman Liam Mcnamee in No. 4 singles.
HRV’s No. 2 doubles team of juniors Parker Ford and John Hotchkiss won 6-4, 6-1 over Victor Covarrubias and Stephen Strong. The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Eric Langlouis and Oscar Avalos won 6-0, 6-1 over Telmo Buron and Evan Wood.
The Eagles, guided by Coach Jon Hiatt, played Pendleton at home April 27. “Pendleton only brought five players so we played pro sets so that their players could play back against more of our guys,” said Hiatt.
On April 29 the Eagles played visiting Redmond High and lost at Tsuruta Courts at Hood River Middle School. Eagle senior Cody Cornejo won a singles match 6-2, 6-4 over senior Mads Mollerup. Langlouis, Gonzales-Haynie and Baumhackl lost singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Langlouis lost 6-2, 6-2 to senior Yoshi Saito; Gonzales-Haynie lost 6-0, 6-1 to junior Tanner Jones at No. 2; and Baumhackl lost 6-2, 6-0 to senior Nico Afti at No. 3 singles.
HRV’s No. 3 doubles team of Van Aiken and Finbar O’Donoghue won 6-2, 6-4 over Brody Spencer and Aram Valencia. Ford and Hotchkiss won 7-5, 6-0 over Alan Altamirano and Brody Gobler at No. 2 doubles. Redmond’s senior duo of Garrett Osborne and Easton Croft won 6-1, 6-4 over HRV’s No. 1 doubles team of Zayd Ziada and Avalos.
“We lost a tough match to Redmond,” said Hiatt. “We had impressive wins by Ford and Hotchkiss at No. 2 doubles and also by Aiken and O’Donoghue at No. 3 doubles. Ford and Hotchkiss are 10-1 on the season at No. 2 doubles.”
The Eagles play their next match Wednesday at 3 p.m. versus The Dalles High Riverhawks at The Dalles High School. Both teams will be play in the IMC District Tournament May 11-12 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
