A strong home field start to a long week was tempered by two losses which left the Hood River Valley softball team on the outside looking in on the Northwest Oregon Conference playoff race.

The Eagles (6-13 overall, 5-6 NWOC) started the week with a 13-2 win over Hillsboro on May 1, followed by a 21-1 win a day later over Parkrose, in which Coach Madelynn Vallejo got playing time for everyone on her roster.