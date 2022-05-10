HRV Golf

Hood River’s Charlie Wilson tees off during a May 2 tournament at The Dalles Country Club. Wilson is putting on the green.

 Mike Weber photo

The Hood River Valley High Eagles, guided by Coach Erin Mason, took fourth place in the six-team Intermountain Conference tourney Tuesday at The Dalles Country Club.

The young Eagles shot 397 — the first time they’ve been below 400 this season. Freshman Davis Kerr led the Eagles with a 93, and junior Kiernan Chown shot 97 — both qualified for the regional tournament in Portland on May 9-10.

“We’re kind of still rebuilding after losing all five of our (graduated) starters from last year’s team,” said Mason. “Kiernan, our No. 1 guy, was not even No. 5 on the varsity last year because he was on the JV team, so he’s kind of been thrusted into a new role. He’s done good and Davis has done very well, too. We’ll just build on this and kind of go from there. I think just finishing the day in The Dalles is a personal best for anybody because conditions (windy weather) were tough, the course is in tough shape in a few places and so if you have guys keeping it under 90, then that’s a good round.”

HRV’s Nils Riereson shot 98, followed by teammates Braden Zorza at 109 and Charlie Wilson with a non-counting score of 113.

“I played alright today,” said Chown, whose personal-best score this year is 90. “I would’ve liked to do a little better, but I feel good, because I’ve played pretty well in the last two tournaments. I’ve played bogey golf by going one over par each hole all season, which is what I aim for and I’m excited about that.

“I’m excited that Davis and I qualified for regionals. The chances of going to state are not great though, but you always have to be optimistic and so there’s a possibility of doing that. It’s been a transition year, because we were winning every week last year with our five seniors and so it’s been a lot different this year, but it’s still been lots of fun.”

The Dalles won the tourney over Crook County 350-352; Redmond High was third (379), the Ridgeview High Ravens were fifth (416) and Pendleton took sixth (431).