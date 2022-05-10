The Hood River Valley High Eagles, guided by Coach Erin Mason, took fourth place in the six-team Intermountain Conference tourney Tuesday at The Dalles Country Club.
The young Eagles shot 397 — the first time they’ve been below 400 this season. Freshman Davis Kerr led the Eagles with a 93, and junior Kiernan Chown shot 97 — both qualified for the regional tournament in Portland on May 9-10.
“We’re kind of still rebuilding after losing all five of our (graduated) starters from last year’s team,” said Mason. “Kiernan, our No. 1 guy, was not even No. 5 on the varsity last year because he was on the JV team, so he’s kind of been thrusted into a new role. He’s done good and Davis has done very well, too. We’ll just build on this and kind of go from there. I think just finishing the day in The Dalles is a personal best for anybody because conditions (windy weather) were tough, the course is in tough shape in a few places and so if you have guys keeping it under 90, then that’s a good round.”
HRV’s Nils Riereson shot 98, followed by teammates Braden Zorza at 109 and Charlie Wilson with a non-counting score of 113.
“I played alright today,” said Chown, whose personal-best score this year is 90. “I would’ve liked to do a little better, but I feel good, because I’ve played pretty well in the last two tournaments. I’ve played bogey golf by going one over par each hole all season, which is what I aim for and I’m excited about that.
“I’m excited that Davis and I qualified for regionals. The chances of going to state are not great though, but you always have to be optimistic and so there’s a possibility of doing that. It’s been a transition year, because we were winning every week last year with our five seniors and so it’s been a lot different this year, but it’s still been lots of fun.”
The Dalles won the tourney over Crook County 350-352; Redmond High was third (379), the Ridgeview High Ravens were fifth (416) and Pendleton took sixth (431).
