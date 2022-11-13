The Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams are each a win away from state championships after they won semifinal games Friday in Corvallis.

The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 4-seed Ashland, 13-4, in Friday’s semifinals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Hood River advances to play Hillsboro in Saturday’s girls championship game at 3 p.m.