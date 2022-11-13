The Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams are each a win away from state championships after they won semifinal games Friday in Corvallis.
The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 4-seed Ashland, 13-4, in Friday’s semifinals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Hood River advances to play Hillsboro in Saturday’s girls championship game at 3 p.m.
Hillsboro defeated West Albany, 12-7, in the other girls semifinal.
HRV’s girls program is seeking its fourth state championship in the past seven years; the Eagles won titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The Hood River boys (18-6), seeded No. 3, defeated No. 2 seed, West Albany, in the semifinals, 12-11. Awaiting the Eagles in the Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. final is top-seeded Summit of Bend, which won its semifinal, 16-1, over Hillsboro.
Hood River was third in the boys tourney in both 2017 and 2018.
