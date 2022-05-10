The Dufur High Rangers boys and girls golf teams competed in their final regular-season event April 29, the Nixyaawii Invitational at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course in Pendleton. Junior Tora Timinsky remained undefeated, as she won her seventh girls tournament this year.
Timinsky shot a 79 to lead 16 golfers in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 tourney. The Ranger squad included senior Piper Neal, who took sixth place overall at 113. Sophomore Molly Cochenour (122) and junior Allie Masterson (122) followed with their eighth-place tie as they helped the Rangers combine for a first-place team score of 436.
Timinsky won by eight strokes over Hermiston High School’s Nadalie Cannell (87). Six schools participated in the tourney, but the Rangers were the only squad that was eligible for a four-player team score.
The Ranger boys were led by freshman Klayton Schanno, who shot 103 to finish tied for eighth place out of 26 golfers.
Dufur’s boys and girls squads competed in the SD4 District Tournament May 9-10 at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton (results were after the printed edition deadline). The girls who advance from that event qualify for the state tourney May 16-17 at Eagle Crest Resort’s Ridge Course in Redmond. The boys state tourney is May 16-17 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.