The Columbia High volleyball team added Riverside and Tenino to its win list last week, as the Bruin netters closed out their non-league season.

Columbia improved to 4-1 and was scheduled to begin Trico League play Sept. 27 at Castle Rock. Columbia hosts La Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Once the Trico starts, the level of play will noticeably increase, as Castle Rock and La Center are traditionally two of the better volleyball programs in southwest Washington.