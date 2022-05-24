Columbia High’s softball season came to an end Saturday at the regional tournament at Fort Borst Park in Centralia, where the Bruins lost, 5-1, to Castle Rock in the third-place game.
With the win, Castle Rock, the Trico League regular-season champion, advanced to the 12-team Class 1A state tournament. The tourney begins Friday at Columbia Playfield in Richland. The top three teams at regionals, Eatonville, Hoquiam, and Castle Rock, advanced to state.
Columbia split four games at regionals, winning its opener 7-4 over Montesano. That placed the young Bruins into the winner’s bracket where they played No. 3-ranked Eatonville, which won 15-0. Columbia (18-4 overall) stayed alive with a 13-8 win over Elma in an elimination game. The victory moved the Bruins into the game against Castle Rock.
Columbia’s losses this season were to second-ranked Castle Rock (three times) and No. 3 Eatonville.
