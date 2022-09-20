Columbia High’s young football team, which had trouble moving the ball last week during a 56-0 road loss at Montesano, will try to rebound Friday with a home game against Elma.

The Bruins (0-3) finished last week’s game with negative yards on the ground against a stubborn Montesano (2-1) defense. Columbia finished with positive yardage, mostly because of Avery Schalk’s 81-yard inside screen reception and run late in the first quarter.