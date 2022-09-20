Columbia High’s young football team, which had trouble moving the ball last week during a 56-0 road loss at Montesano, will try to rebound Friday with a home game against Elma.
The Bruins (0-3) finished last week’s game with negative yards on the ground against a stubborn Montesano (2-1) defense. Columbia finished with positive yardage, mostly because of Avery Schalk’s 81-yard inside screen reception and run late in the first quarter.
Schalk, running along the line of scrimmage from left to right, caught the ball in the middle of the field, broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage and raced down the right sideline. He was dragged down from behind at the 1-yard line by swift Montesano linebacker Kaleb Ames, whose team was leading 24-0 at the time. Columbia lost yardage on its next three plays, turning the ball over on downs at the Bulldog 4-yard line.
The Schalk reception and run was one of the lone highlights for the CHS offense, as Montesano controlled the line of scrimmage forcing two interceptions and earning five quarterback sacks. On offense, the home team had more than 300 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Elma (1-2) is coming off a 28-18 loss at Castle Rock, which plays Montesano this week. Elma hurt itself with three turnovers against the Rockets but was able to move the ball effectively at times behind the past-catch combination of junior quarterback Carter Studer and receiver Kyren Hackney. The two combined for three touchdowns against Castle Rock. Studer completed 17 passes, including nine to Hackney.
Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m.
