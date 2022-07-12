The Columbia Bruins High School wrestling program put on a youth camp for wrestlers in the Gorge to come and learn from seasoned wrestlers, including Junior College National Champion and All-American, Jason Shaner. Held during the weekdays from June 27 - July 8, youth wrestlers from Hood River, The Dalles, Goldendale and White Salmon participated in a camp that CHS head coach Mike Muelhbauer said is “necessary” because many kids did not get opportunities to wrestle due to COVID-19.
At the beginning of camp he estimated about 40 kids showed up, which surpassed his expectations.
He hopes to address the lack of experience in the high school's program by taking his team to a three-day camp in Pasco, WA. for the Redneck Wrestling Camp on July 11-13.
“A lot of the kids haven’t wrestled in almost two years,” Coach Muelhbauer said.
The councilors had the tough job of balancing learning with teaching. As Shaner and councilors demonstrate moves and maneuvers youth campers would watch and disperse to other mats and practice the moves with their partners.
Shaner came off last year recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of competition. His time away from the mat gave him perspective.
“I don’t know where I’d be right now if I didn’t find wrestling,” Shaner said. “It changed my life.”
Shaner made sure to shout out his mentors Sean Baker, Trent Kroll, Josh Roden and OSU coach Chris Pendleton for giving him a foundation and pushing him to find himself. Shaner wants to be that catalyst for the next generation of wrestlers.
“If I can get the kids excited or motivated about something, anything that’s a win for me,” Shaner said.
